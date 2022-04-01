Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,136,000 after buying an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,155,000 after buying an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

