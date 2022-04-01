Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00). 501,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 421,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.40 ($1.01).

The company has a market cap of £142.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.13.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.