1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Shares of NYSE GOED opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. 1847 Goedeker has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $204.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

