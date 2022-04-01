Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $438.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

