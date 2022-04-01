Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Expands By 38.8%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dogness (International) stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $8,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

