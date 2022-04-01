StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Apr 1st, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VCGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

