StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

