BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

