Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

