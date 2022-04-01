Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $14,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.