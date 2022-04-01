Bank of The West Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $296.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.19 and a 200-day moving average of $527.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.10.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
