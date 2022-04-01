Bank of The West Sells 193 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $248.95 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

