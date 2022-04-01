New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Critical Comparison

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.1% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and New Concept Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $169.05 million 1.58 $40.34 million $0.56 6.50 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 145.75 $70,000.00 $0.02 142.07

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 18.34% 10.23% 6.90% New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransGlobe Energy and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

