TurtleCoin Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $111,025.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,477,218,926 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

