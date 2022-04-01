Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0015

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00205499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00421528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00050722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

