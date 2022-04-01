Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Aemetis stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.20.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

