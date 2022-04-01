ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
ANSS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a sell rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.69.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $317.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
