ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

ANSS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a sell rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $317.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

