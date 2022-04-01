Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Get Accuray alerts:

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accuray by 71.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Accuray by 62,992.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accuray by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Accuray by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.