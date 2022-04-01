Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.