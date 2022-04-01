Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $93.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

