Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.