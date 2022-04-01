Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of ASO opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,675,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

