FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Flushing Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.