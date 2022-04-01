Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter.

