Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 1st

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Avangrid stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

