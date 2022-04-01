Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

