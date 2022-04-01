Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AERI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.52.

AERI opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $440.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 103,259 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

