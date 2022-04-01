Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Air T has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

