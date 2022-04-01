Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $117,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $894,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.