ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

