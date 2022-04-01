Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $18,412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after buying an additional 714,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after purchasing an additional 408,459 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.