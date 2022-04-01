Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.
GAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.
Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
