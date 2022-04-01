Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

GAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

