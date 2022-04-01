ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 25,234 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,234 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 33,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

