Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $250,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $94,203,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

