ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 19.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

