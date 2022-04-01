ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 174.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

