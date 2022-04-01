JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

