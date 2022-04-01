Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $235,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
