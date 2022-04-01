Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

WBA stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

