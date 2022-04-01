Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADVM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

