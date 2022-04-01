Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $90.43 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

