Financial Review: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jaguar Mining and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.59 $34.19 million $0.47 7.05 New Gold $745.50 million 1.64 $140.60 million $0.20 9.00

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 22.57% 17.60% 13.65% New Gold 18.63% 8.15% 3.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.