Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of VTYX opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

