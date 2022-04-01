FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded 96.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $20,061.06 and $18.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00303182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004518 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.83 or 0.01371777 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

