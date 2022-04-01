UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,615,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.