Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.

HAL stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after buying an additional 396,798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 19.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

