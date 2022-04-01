Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $991.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.91 or 0.07294973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.74 or 1.00222842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

