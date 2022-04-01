908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 3,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $593.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,682 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

