Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,481.0 days.

Otsuka stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

