Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 51,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 484,448 shares.The stock last traded at $53.30 and had previously closed at $56.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

