Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 6.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.66. 16,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 952,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $696.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

